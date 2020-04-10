April 10, 2020

Man given suspended jail sentence for assaulting police officer

A 33-year-old man was given a suspended jail sentence on Friday in Famagusta after he was found guilty of assaulting and threatening a police officer and violating movement restrictions.

The man, from Limassol, received 120 days in jail for threatening a police officer, 150 days for assaulting a police officer, and a €1,000 fine. Both jail sentences were suspended for three years.

The incident happened in Paralimni on April 6.



