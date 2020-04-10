April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Men found with half kilo of cocaine remanded for eight days

By Gina Agapiou0334

Two men, who were arrested the previous night in Limassol with half a kilo of cocaine, were remanded for eight days on Friday.

One of the men, aged 42, had his ten-year-old son with him.

The drug squad, acting on a tip-off, found four men meeting in an open space in Ayios Athanasios on Thursday afternoon examining a plastic bag.

The men attempted to escape but police caught up with two of them, aged 42 and 27. The younger man tried to get rid of the plastic bag which contained half a kilo of cocaine.

Police found €435 in the possession of the 27-year-old and €2,375 in the car of the older man, which was parked nearby.

They also confiscated an additional 9g of cocaine, a bag and a knife with traces of cocaine and a scale.

Both men were arrested and remanded on Friday for conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession and use of drugs, illegal possession of drugs with the intent to deal and money laundering.

No information was available on the fate of the child.

Investigations continue into the whereabouts of the other two men.



