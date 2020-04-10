April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Podcast

News podcast: Asylum seekers deprived of basic facilities in detention centres

By CyprusMail01

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

        • In total contradiction to the Cyprus government’s edicts on hygiene and social distancing, asylum seekers are being locked in detention camps without basic facilities, sleeping up to 6 in tents that are now flooded after recent heavy rainfall

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Football association submits proposals to support the sport

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Around 100 due to be repatriated Friday

Annette Chrysostomou

Supreme court to issue decision on civil servant pay cuts at noon

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: 153 people booked in almost 17,000 checks

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: no fear of a ‘rat-pocalypse’ in Cyprus, expert says

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: around 150 Cypriots dead in UK from Covid-19

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign