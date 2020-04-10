April 10, 2020

OPAP funds new Intensive Care Unit

OPAP (Cyprus) has donated 1.3 million euro to the Ministry of Health for the creation of a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The new ICU will be created at the Nicosia General Hospital and will be in operation by May 6.

“We want to assure President Anastasiades, as well as all citizens, that OPAP is an ally during this difficult time”, OPAP Managing Director Dimitris Aletraris said.



