Search ongoing for missing man

Demetris Antoniou

The search for a man missing since March 15 continued on Friday in both Paphos and Limassol, police said.

A locked vehicle belonging to Demetris Antoniou, 28, was found in an area of Polis Chrysochous and some of his personal belongings in the sea of Kakoskali. According to testimony, he was last seen in an area of the village of Koili.

Investigations are continuing in Paphos and specifically in the areas of Koili and the Akamas, where there have been reported sightings.

The police search is being supported daily by groups of volunteers in the areas of Aphrodite Baths, Fontana Amoroza and other areas of the Akamas.

A police helicopter has been conducting low-flying flights, while members of the Civil Defence, professional divers, friends and relatives of the 28-year-old, volunteers, hunters of the Paphos district and police sniffer dogs, have been assisting in the search since it got underway.

According to CNA, police secured testimony from citizens that they saw the 28-year-old in an area of Agia Fyla in the district of Limassol, near a petrol station. Members of the Limassol police, the Civil Defence, volunteers as well as police dogs took part in a search of the area.

His father is convinced that his son is alive and may be injured somewhere. He is appealing to anyone with an information to contact the police.

The police are also appealing for information.

Contact Paphos CID on 26 806021 or the Citizens Contact Line at 1460



