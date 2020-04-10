April 10, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Supreme court to issue decision on civil servant pay cuts at noon

By Annette Chrysostomou
The supreme court

The plenary session of the Supreme Court will issue its decision on the appeals against a lower court’s decision to retroactively reimburse civil servants for salary and benefit cuts at noon on Friday.

On November 19, 2019, the Supreme Court reserved its decisions on the appeals after first hearing the positions and arguments of the two sides.

On March 29 last year, the administrative court ruled that a freeze on incremental pay rises, a 3 per cent contribution to pensions, and a reduction in civil servants’ pay were in violation of article 23 of the constitution regarding the protection of the right to property.

The moves had been introduced after the financial crisis of 2013.

The judgement applied to civil servants as well as those employed in the broader public sector, like semi-governmental organisations.

As such, the pay reductions were deemed null and void and the applicants entitled to compensation, effective immediately.

 



