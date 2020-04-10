April 10, 2020

Yellow weather warning as sun to give way to storms and hail

By Annette Chrysostomou

For the second day in a row, the met office has issued a yellow weather warning, valid from noon until 6pm on Friday.

“Isolated heavy thunderstorms accompanied by hail are expected to affect the area,” the alert said.

Initially the weather will be sunny but this will change during the morning and rain, hail and thunderstorms are expected later in the day, while snow may fall in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will rise to around 19 degrees Celsius inland and at the west coast, around 20C in other coastal areas and 10C around Troodos.

At night, it will cool down to 9 to 11C in most areas. Frost is expected to form in the mountains.

Clear weather has been forecast for the weekend and Monday, but some clouds may form in the afternoons, mainly in the mountains, resulting in rain or hail.

 



