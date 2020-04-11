A minute with Maria Kouvarou Writer – Musician

Where do you live?

Kiti

What did you have for breakfast?

Oat biscuits

Describe your perfect day

Any day on which I have the luxury to be fully present in everything I want to do.

Best book ever read?

The hauntingly ever relevant 1984 by George Orwell

Best childhood memory?

My sister’s arrival

What is always in your fridge?

Coconut milk

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

The ‘This is TOOL’ Spotify playlist (at the moment and any moment)

What’s your spirit animal?

The Owl

What are you most proud of?

Being strong enough to choose integrity over convenience, vanity or profit whenever faced with the dilemma.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Hard to say… it could be the ‘knife in the classroom’ scene from Blackboard Jungle (don’t know why, though)

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I’m kind of oscillating between Slavoj Žižek and James Maynard Keenan…

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

The Roaring 20s

What is your greatest fear?

That humanity will keep opting for barbarism instead of evolution

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

“The people who try to make you shrink in order to feel bigger beside you, are exactly the people who should not be beside you”.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Untruthfulness – in a manner encompassing much more than mere lying.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I’d call the people I love the most, joke around a bit to lighten up the situation. Then I’d get in the car, blast my favourite music, and go to the beach for a while. I’d return home, spend some time playing the piano, get inspired and recharged before… I pour myself a glass of my favourite red wine, turn on my PC and… write the most entertaining plot twist I can come up with!





