April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Another ATM destroyed by blast in Limassol

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Another ATM was destroyed by an explosive device in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The explosion occurred at around 3.40am, which destroyed the ATM and damaged a window in the bank. An unknown amount of money was stolen.

This was the third time the same method was used in the Limassol area.



Staff Reporter

