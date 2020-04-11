April 11, 2020

Car set on fire in Chlorakas

Paphos police were on Saturday investigating a suspected car arson after a man reported that his vehicle caught fire early in the morning.

A 43-year-old Chlorakas resident told police the fire started around 2am. Firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Police suspected the fire was set deliberately after they found a plastic container with traces of petrol nearby.

The fire caused extensive damage to the car.



