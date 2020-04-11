Coronavirus: 21 new cases, no deaths, current picture ‘hopeful’ (Update 1)

Twenty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus, it was announced on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 616, health ministry officials said

In the north, the ‘health ministry’ announced there were no new cases of coronavirus, after testing 158 samples on Saturday.

Of the new cases in the government-controlled areas, 10 were located through contacts with other positive cases, one individual had travelled abroad, and the other ten were still being investigated, out of a total of 811 tests carried out in the last day.

“Given the above information, today’s 21 cases out of a total of 811 laboratory tests are in line with our estimates that the path we are following is the right one, but we have not yet reached the end. The number of new cases is in line with the downward trend of the last 10 days,” virologist and government adviser Leontios Kostrikis said.

He said the 616 confirmed cases had come out of a total of 17,119 tests.

A total of 61 individuals have recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospital, Kostrikis said.

He thanked the public for “showing patience and cooperating”.

“We ask you to continue with the same dedication, because we are a critical phase and there is no room for error,” he added.

Dr Marios Loizou, from the state health operator Okypy said as of Saturday there were eight individuals currently intubated. Two are at Limassol General and six at Nicosia General.

He said another four people were being treated at the intensive care at Nicosia General but were not on ventilators.

“The patients’ situation is critical but stable,” Loizou said.

Another 28 individuals are being cared for a Famagusta general, four of whom are in the intensive care unit. He added that another three people were discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Commenting on developments in recent days, Loizou said: “In our country there is still an picture that gives us a right to have hope.”

However, he added there was no official treatment for the virus and it was incumbent on the public to protect themselves so they could protect the health system.

“We cannot relax even for a minute,” he said.

Loizou called on the public to stay home and keep the required distance from each other.





