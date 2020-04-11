April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Govt to send medicines and supplies to Turkish Cypriots, leaders speak on phone

By Jean Christou00
Government spokesman Kyriacos Kousios

President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday spoke on the phone with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci,  government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios announced.

During their telephone conversation, the two leaders assessed their respective situations and expressed their concerns over the spread of the coronavirus on the island, he said in a written statement.

Both Anastasiades and Akinci agreed to have constant contact on the matter and to strengthen the role of the bicommunal committee for health, Kousios added.

Anastasiades responded positively to a request from Akinci for the supply of medicines and protective supplies, the transfer of which will be made in the coming week, the spokesman said.



