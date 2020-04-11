April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: new decree says public servants must work from home with essential exceptions

By Gina Agapiou00
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Costantinos Ioannou has issued a decree saying that government employees and those in the wider public sector must work, where possible, from home with some exceptions who must go to work.

The new decree is valid until April 30.

The decree excludes from working at home, essential services including the labour ministry, the health ministry and other state health services, the interior ministry, the digital commissioner’s office, the consumer protection service and the secret service Kyp, among others.

Certain sections of the central bank are also excluded from the decree that would allow them to work from home.

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: UCy platform significantly helps Covid-19 tracking times, Ioannou says

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: new shipment of supplies from China arrives

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Overnight police movement checks yield 64 bookings

Staff Reporter

Another ATM destroyed by blast in Limassol

Staff Reporter

Animal Party says kosher meat slaughter a concession to religion, not exporting  

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: patients fearful of visiting doctors

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign