April 11, 2020

Coronavirus: new shipment of supplies from China arrives

By Peter Michael00
Armenian representative at the House and key coordinator of the effort to have the supplies delivered, Vartkes Mahdessian (left) with House President Demetris Syllouris (Photo: CNA)

A flight carrying medical supplies arrived at Larnaca airport from China in the early hours of Saturday as part of efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The plane was a chartered Aegean Airlines flight, which arrived at 1:30am with nine tonnes of protective medical equipment bought with donations from the House of Representatives and the embassy of China.

Disposable products were also one the flight, ordered by the health ministry.

The protective medical gear includes surgical masks, high-coverage masks, protective glasses, swabs for testing, and protective suits.

“We will take a lot of damage, but we will be winners and tomorrow will be better, if we handle this crisis correctly,” said House President Demetris Syllouris who went to the airport as the shipment arrived.

He thanked ‘friends abroad,’ who donated their money to send the items to Cyprus.  Commenting on the protective medical equipment supplies, Syllouris said there were 50,000 masks, 5,000 face shields, and 4,000 protective body suits.

The Armenian representative in the house and key coordinator of the effort to have the supplies delivered, Vartkes Mahdessian said: “I hope this nightmare will end as soon as possible, and I am positive we will make it with everyone’s help.”

The flight was offered free by Aegean Airlines and the fuel from Hellenic Petroleum.

Another flight arrived on April 4 to bring medical supplies also from China.



