April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: no other Unficyp peacekeeper found positive

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01

No other members of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus was found positive for coronavirus, contact tracing has showed, following confirmation of a case on Friday.

CNA said the process of contact tracing to prevent the further spread of the virus was completed and no new cases emerged.

On Friday, Unficyp confirmed its first case among peacekeeping personnel.

The patient, who reported mild symptoms, was isolated immediately after testing positive and was being closely monitored by medical staff, it was noted. The mission launched a robust process of contact tracing to prevent the further spread of the virus, an announcement said.

Since April 4, the UN Secretary-General has suspended the rotation and deployments of all uniformed personnel across all UN peace operations until June 30.



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

