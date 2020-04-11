April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Overnight police movement checks yield 64 bookings

By Staff Reporter00
Bookings for drivers and pedestrians dropped to 64 between 6pm Friday and 6am on Saturday, police said.

Police carried out 4,177 checks.

In Nicosia there were 1,181 checks and eight bookings, Limassol 1,527 inspections and 33 bookings,  Larnaca 554 inspections and five bookings, Paphos 154 checks and nine bookings, Famagusta area 378 inspections and eight bookings and in the Morphou area, 148 checks and one booking.

There were also 627 checks on premises with one booking.



Staff Reporter

