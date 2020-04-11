April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: testing begins on 20,000 workers who serve the public

By Gina Agapiou0211
Testing at a centre in Larnaca on Saturday (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The precautionary testing of 20,000 employees in the private and public sectors who continue to go to work started on Saturday.

It is expected to last for 20 days and will test people islandwide. The health ministry urged those who are unable to work from home, mainly those providing services to the public to go get tested for Covid-19.
The tests are being carried out by private labs in all districts.

Eligible to get tested are people who work in the public and wider public sector and the local government with priority being given to those who serve the public. It also includes the National Guard, police and fire service.

In the private sector, priority will be given to testing people who work in banks, post offices, petrol stations, supermarkets and kiosks.

People who meet that criteria and wish to get tested may book an appointment with one of the labs at the link below. They must present proof, such as a verification by their employer on the nature of their job.

The testing period is 20 days. Labs are obliged to send the test results of each person within 48 hours, prioritising positive cases.

A detailed list of the laboratories (in alphabetical order) as well as sampling points is provided. The names of most of the labs are in English. Some are drive-through.

 

Σημεία Δειγματοληψίας (1)

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: no other Unficyp peacekeeper found positive

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Car set on fire in Chlorakas

Gina Agapiou

Three remanded in Paphos after assault on compatriot

Gina Agapiou

Coronavirus: Covid-19 keeps relics of Jesus’ friend Lazarus behind closed doors

Reuters News Service

Coronavirus: Govt to send medicines and supplies to Turkish Cypriots, leaders speak on phone

Jean Christou

Teen and two others arrested after 45g of cannabis found

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign