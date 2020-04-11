April 11, 2020

Coronavirus: UCy platform significantly helps Covid-19 tracking times, Ioannou says

By Peter Michael00

An online platform launched by the University of Cyprus (UCy) and the deputy ministry for research, innovation and digital policy has significantly helped reduce the time spent tracking suspected cases of coronavirus (Covid-19), the health ministry said on Saturday.

The platform launched on March 15, the ministry said in a statement, has helped virologists in finding the suspected cases and testing to see if they were positive.

The ministry said it was the only ‘single portal’ for recording all reports of suspicious and confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In his statements, health minister Constantinos Ioannou thanked the deputy ministry and the university’s Centre of Excellence “Koios”, for the mobilisation of this tool in the fight against the virus.

“Through the electronic ‘Emergency Management System of COVID-19’, the government has been immediately informed about the spread of the virus in Cyprus, through the processing of data recorded in real time, statistical analysis tools, geography, and risk assessment, which are used to make vital decisions by the ministry of health,” he said.

The deputy minister for innovation, Kyriakos Kokkinos also thanked the university scientists and team for the creation of the platform.

Head of Koios, Marios Polycarpou said the team of 30 researchers stepped up ‘immediately’ after  the call by the state for help in curbing the spread of the virus.



