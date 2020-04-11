Cyprus musician produces music for the soul

While many aspects of life are currently put on hold, music is finding a way to squeeze through the cracks. Cypriot dream-pop/rock artist Freedom Candlemaker, aka Lefteris Moumtzis, has released his new song Gold via Louvana Records this week, a piece invoking a sense of togetherness and self-exploration during a time when both are certainly needed.

A respected musician in Cyprus, Lefteris created Louvana Records with Andreas Trachonitis, the annual Fengaros Music Festival and a series of his own music productions. On a constant quest to reinvent himself, just like the his influences David Bowie or PJ Harvey, you may have come across him under one of his other artistic names.

Freedom Candlemaker is a direct English translation of his Greek name which is his current alias though he has previously released albums as J.Kriste Master of Disguise, Lefteris Moumtzis and is a core member of the band Trio Tekke.

This notion of self-exploration is a feature of Lefteris’ new song Gold as it traces self-worth. With eerie and mellow dreaminess, the song ponders the different roles in relationships, either between people, with oneself, or with nature. The song’s lyrics are a series of questions while the music, a twisted bossa nova rhythm featuring a heavily-effected classical guitar, reflects both the haunting dread and the soothing tranquillity that the processes of self-reflection and self-acceptance carry.

With the song now live on YouTube, Lefteris said it’s been two years in the making. Feelings on it constantly change, the way everything is changing so frantically these days.

“There is a feeling of fulfilment that comes with releasing a piece of music,” he said, “but it also requires presence to be able to feel what you are giving out and what you are allowing to come in. This particular song is coming out in a time of stillness in a way, and that is a sort of perfect way to usher it into the world. There is an eagerness to share it and see how it interacts with people. At the same time, there is a lack of expectation, which might be all for the better.”

Written two years ago while the artist was recording his previous album Beaming Light, this song had to wait its turn. Gentle in its sound and an exploration of self-worth and the human psyche, Lefteris didn’t feel it fitted the mood of the album. So, he held onto it until the time was right.

“I wanted to invoke a sense that we are not alone in our challenges; that we are all in this together and everyone is equally important, loved, as well as hurt and confused. It’s meant to be a soothing song; a reminder to be open to being loved”, explained Freedom Candlemaker in his press release.

During our chat, he expanded on how the song can relate to what is currently happening with the pandemic: “In a way, it feels like it fits because now we are feeling a common threat, hence we are feeling a sense of togetherness. To me, that is something that always was and always is there in people as a quality. To feel as one, to have compassion, empathy. Only now it is somehow brutally revealed to us, globally, as something essential for our individual and collective survival and existence.”

The questions asked in the song such as ‘Is it only me I can’t escape, or is it just the world, that’s grown so strange?’ are things people are bound to have asked themselves at one point or another, believes Lefteris.

“And this is what brings us together. This common need to find out who we are, get to know ourselves, and through this get to know the ones around us, their needs, the world and our true nature. But it’s tough if we haven’t been aware of it for most of our lives, if we have been pushing it under the carpet putting our time and energy in our routines and our busy lives. And right now we are being introduced to it overnight. We are asked to figure out how to be compassionate, understanding, honest, loving.”

Gold brings together common themes in Lefteris’ music: spirituality, empathy and achieving peace with one’s inner being in the face of constant change and reinvention – a subject of his previous album too.

Listening to the song one is filled with a sense of calm. The video, simple yet filled with so much imagery is captivating. Dressed all in white against a white background, Freedom Candlemaker goes through shimmering scenes looking for answers. Directed by Andreas Dimitriou of White Leaf Pictures, the video depicts symbols of purity, simplicity and spirituality, anchoring oneself through trial and error. Its softness almost feels like a form of meditation.

The ending lyric brought a good chuckle: “would it be alright to step outside?”

When asked what he would like listeners to feel from Gold Lefteris simply replied “something. What they feel is their own emotional interpretation that is more than enough for me. I think that is the beauty of art. To help you look within, at your own self and reflect on your own life and experiences.”

For Lefteris, it’s not about forcing a message down people’s throats. A piece of art will either resonate with someone or it won’t. But to feel ‘something’, whether that’s a good cry, an emotional release or a sense of calm, is enough.

“I would just like to ask for people to be gentle with themselves at this time and for the time that will follow. Gentleness and calmness are key. It’s important to know our limits, to know how much of the panic and fear we can take and stop it when we sense that we have had enough. We need to turn to the things that we love; the things that make us feel good. We owe it to ourselves and to humanity to keep the spirits high.”

Find Gold by Freedom Candlemaker on Louvana Records’ YouTube page or on other streaming platforms via www.louvanarecords.com/gold





