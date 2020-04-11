April 11, 2020

Massive eruption at Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano

By Press Association041
Mount Anak Krakatau volcano spews hot ash as seen from Sunda Strait, Lampung Province, Indonesia, in December 2018

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano spewed a column of ash 500 metres into the sky in the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the island caused a deadly tsunami in 2018, scientists said Saturday.

Closed-circuit TV from Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation showed lava flares Friday night.

The agency said that the volcano was continuously erupting until Saturday morning. A level two alert status remained in place, the second-highest on a scale of four.

There were no casualties reported.

The 2018 eruption caused a tsunami along the coasts of Sumatra and Java, killing 430 people.

Anak Krakatau, which means Child of Kratakau, is the offspring of the famous Krakatau volcano, whose monumental eruption in 1883 triggered a period of global cooling.



