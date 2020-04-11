April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Pope prays for sick at Good Friday service

By Rumble00

Pope Francis prostrated himself on the floor of an empty St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday (April 10) to pray at a scaled-down “Passion of the Lord” service commemorating Jesus’ last hours of life and his crucifixion.



Related posts

Restaurant famous for its snake soup shutting its doors

Rumble

Do men fare worse with COVID-19?

Rumble

Fiji battered by tropical cyclone

Rumble

Amid mask shortage, university deploys 3D printers

Rumble

German priest finds way for worshippers to “attend” church

Rumble

The French prayer meeting that set a virus time bomb

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign