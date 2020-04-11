April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Football

Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

By Press Association00
Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for the coronavirus after being admitted to hospital for an infection, but is asymptomatic according to a statement by the Merseyside club

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher led the well-wishes for Sir Kenny Dalglish after it was revealed the Liverpool great had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dalglish’s family released a statement on Friday night which confirmed the 69-year-old had been hospitalised on Wednesday in order to treat a separate infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

The former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland forward was given a routine test for Covid-19 after being admitted and the result showed up as positive – although he is displaying no symptoms.

The statement said: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for Covid-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

“Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.

“He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.”

Gerrard and Carragher both played under Dalglish when he returned to manage Liverpool for a second stint between January 2011 and May 2012.

Former Reds captain Gerrard posted a picture of one of his daughters alongside Dalglish on Instagram and wrote: “Get well soon king”, in a nod to his old manager’s nickname.

Carragher also wrote on Instagram: “Hopeful Kenny will be rid of the virus ASAP.”

Ian Rush also took to the social networking website to pay tribute to his former Liverpool team-mate, who won the European Cup on three occasions during an illustrious playing career with the Merseysiders.

Rush wrote: “Wishing a speedy recovery to the best…Sir Kenny Dalglish. Get well soon.”



