April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Teen and two others arrested after 45g of cannabis found

By Gina Agapiou00

A teenager and two others in a parked car were arrested in the early hours of Saturday in Nicosia on suspicion of possessing drugs.

The 17-year-old boy and two people whose age was not specified,  were arrested shortly after midnight.

Police said the driver attempted to get rid of the plastic bag out of the window when they saw officers approach.  The bag was found to contain 45g of cannabis, police said.

All three were taken to a police station, where the teenager gave a statement in the presence of a relative and admitted to possession of drugs.

The other two also gave a statement, after which all three were charged and released.



