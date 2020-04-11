April 11, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Three remanded in Paphos after assault on compatriot

By Gina Agapiou00
Paphos court

Three men were remanded for five days on Saturday on suspicion of kidnapping, assault and robbery in Paphos

According to police, the suspects, aged 20, 25 and 26 assaulted a compatriot of theirs behind a Paphos mall on Friday.

They then forcibly took him to his house, made him hand over his mobile phone and left.

The victim filed a complaint with police who arrested the trio.



