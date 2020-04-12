April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

17 new cases recorded on Sunday

By Katy Turner02579

17 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Cyprus on Sunday and one more deaths. This brings the total number of cases to 633.

These include 10 people who were identified through contact tracing of known cases, one from tests being carried out to test 20,000 people and six whose history is still being investigated.

Virologist Leontios Kostrikkis said the results showed the policy taken by the government is correct. He repeated an appeal to people to keep contacts to a minimum.

The death brings to 16 the total number of people who have died with coronavirus. Of these, it is the cause of death for 11 people.

The testing of 20,000 of the most exposed people in the private and public sector continued on Sunday in a process that is expected to continue until the end of April.

More than 6,000 tests are expected to be carried out on staff at all public health centres.

More later



Related posts

Telecommunications mast set fire to on Saturday night has been in position for 20 years says Cyta

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Dated systems means a go-slow at crucial government department

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: 11,000 applicants for government benefits filed wrong information

Andria Kades

President Anastasiades wishes Catholics Happy Easter

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: All staff at Larnaca general hospital to be tested

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: where have all the blondes gone?

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign