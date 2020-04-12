April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Abandoned animals flown to new homes in the UK (video)

By Staff Reporter00

Around 50 cats and dogs have been flown to Britain on a special British Airways flight after they were abandoned by their owners in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The animals were taken on a British Airways 747 cargo flight which left Larnaca for Heathrow on Friday.

The 36 dogs and 14 cats have been rehomed in the UK either by individuals or pet shelters.

After arriving at Heathrow the animals were taken to the Animal Reception Centre at Gatwick, from where they were collected by their new owners.

“We were pleased to support this mission to bring these new four-legged family members to the UK to give them the chance of better, more comfortable lives here with their new owners,” Captain Paul Walker-Northwood was quoted as saying.

“At British Airways, animal welfare is important to us and we know how important it is to our customers.

“We are sure their arrival will bring real much-needed pleasure to their new families during a challenging period.”

 



