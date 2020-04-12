April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 11,000 applicants for government benefits filed wrong information

By Andria Kades01862
Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou

Some 11,000 applications for government allowances for those affected by the coronavirus measuers have been submitted with wrong information, Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou said on Sunday.

In comments to the Cyprus News Agency, she outlined that initially there were 20,000 faulty applications but that was reduced after “a lot of effort” from her ministry.

Meanwhile, the allowances will begin to be paid on Tuesday so all deposits can be completed by Thursday while banks are still open.

There have been over 160,000 beneficiary accounts submitted to ministry.

Some of the mistakes in applications include technical details according to Emilianidou. For instance, if someone opened a bank account with their passport number but when applying for a government allowance used an identity card number, the bank could not confirm this was the same applicant.

Ministry staff tried to reach applicants on their mobile phones or employers to contact their employees to ensure they sent the correct bank details, Emilianidou said.

For those who have submitted wrong information which has not yet been corrected, the minister sought to reassure them and said efforts will continue to correct everything so they can be paid after Easter.

She stressed however that unless mistakes are corrected, money will not be deposited into the accounts. “Under no circumstances will we transfer money into accounts which we do not know if they belong to the beneficiaries.”

 



