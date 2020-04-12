April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 111 people booked overnight for breaking movement ban

By Katy Turner00

A total of 111 people were booked by police across the island over Saturday night for breaking the movement ban.

Also, 942 establishments were checked, none of which were booked.

A police spokesman said 4,518 checks were carried out islandwide from 6pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday.

In Nicosia 11,164 checks of drivers and pedestrians resulted in 21 bookings; in Limassol 52 people were booked from 1,715 checks; in Larnaca six were booked from 598 checks; in Paphos 10 were booked from 154 checks; in Famagusta nine were booked from 235 checks and in Morphou one person was booked after 245 checks.

The traffic police booked 12 people while officers from Mmad carried out 26 checks without booking anyone.



