April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: All staff at Larnaca general hospital to be tested

By Andria Kades00

All staff at Larnaca general hospital will be tested for Covid-19 in the next 48 hours, it emerged on Sunday.

The decision was taken after patients in the hospital were found to be carriers of the virus and tests began from 8am on Sunday on hospital staff including doctors, nurses, administration and support staff.

Hundreds of people are expected to be tested. According to the Cyprus News Agency, there are 17 suspected Covid-19 patients in the hospital.

Meanwhile a care home for the elderly in Aradippou remained closed on Sunday after two cases were among the 21 positive covid-19 cases announced on Saturday. The elderly were relocated to other premises while the care home will be disinfected. According to reports, the two residents that tested positive got the virus after relatives from the UK visited them.

In Nicosia, operations at the private hospital Apollonio were suspended from Saturday after one positive Covid-19 test.

According to a statement published on Sunday, the hospital outlined that a patient initially tested positive but a second sample tested negative. Despite that, as a matter of precaution, the hospital ceased all operations and began contact tracing while the premises are expected to be disinfected.

 



