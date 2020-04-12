April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Main

Coronavirus: Elderly women dies at Famagusta hospital

By Katy Turner013
Famagusta hospital

An elderly woman being treated in the intensive care unit of Famagusta hospital died late on Saturday night, the Cyprus News Agency reported.

The 82-year-old was taken to the hospital from a care home in Larnaca on Thursday.

On Saturday morning she developed some complications as a result of which she was transferred to intensive care.

She died on Saturday night. She had a number if underlying health conitions.

At the same hospital, 28 patients with coronavirus are currently being treated, four in the intensive care unit.

Three were released on Saturday. Two who tested negative for the second time were sent home while the third was transferred to the Eden Rehabilitation, Wellness, Assisted Living resort in Tersefanou.

Since the hospital began operation as the reference hospital for Covid-19 on March 11 it has accepted 113 patients for treatment, 78 of which have been sent home.



Related posts

Coronavirus: Documents needed to enter Cyprus after travel restrictions imposed

Staff Reporter

CORONAVIRUS: Global sports events hit by pandemic

Reuters News Service

Why hasn’t the Greek Orthodox Church saved the world from the virus

CM Reader's View

Apollon and Anorthosis into Cyprus Cup semi-finals

Leo Leonidou

Syria announces Damascus-Aleppo highway open to traffic

Reuters News Service

Cats and dogs focus of Valentine’s events

Alix Norman
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign