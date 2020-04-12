Coronavirus: Third batch of donated medical supplies due from China in next few days

A third batch of donated supplies from China is set to reach Cyprus in the coming days on a chartered flight, the embassy of China said on Sunday.

“We are deeply moved by Cyprus’ invaluable friendship which we hold dearly. As Cyprus’ situation becomes all the more critical, China is ready to return the kindness and continue to offer as much support as we can as a true friend and reliable partner,” an announcement said.

The third batch contains 5,000 pieces of protective gear, 417 testing kits for 10,008 individuals and 10,000 N95 masks from the government of China. It also contains 50,000 surgical masks donated by cities in China twinned with those in Cyprus.

“The virus knows no borders but neither does love. Mutual trust and support is the best way to overcome the pandemic,” the embassy said.

The announcement outlined that while China was battling the pandemic, President Nicos Anastasiades, House President Demetris Syllouris and Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides had sent letters to the Chinese leadership expressing sympathy and support, while ensuring the legal rights of the Chinese diaspora in Cyprus.

On Monday, Chinese Ambassador Huang Xingyuan and Christodoulides will attend a ceremony at the foreign ministry where the second batch of donated supplies from China which arrived in Larnaca on Saturday morning on a chartered flight will be officially handed over. It contained 20,600 FFP2 masks, 110,000 single use medical masks, 30,000 non-medical masks and 500 items non-medical protective gear.

The first batch of items from China – 1,320 items of protective gear, 5,000 KN95 masks and 5,000 disposable medical masks – arrived on April 2.

In the past two weeks, the embassy has also donated over 14,000 medical and non-medical disposable masks to Paphos municipality and hospitals, as well as government departments, the announcement outlined.

“From the minute Covid-19 broke out in Europe, China has been closely monitoring the situation in Cyprus. The embassy of China in Cyprus is working with the foreign and health ministries of Cyprus on a 24 hour basis as part of mutual efforts for prevention and containment,” the embassy announcement said.

The embassy is facilitating teleconferences between top Chinese doctors and specialists with their Cypriot colleagues to share experience and practises on prevention, containment and treatment of Covid-19, the announcement added.

“We believe through the joint of efforts of China and Cyprus, Cyprus will soon be able to win the fight against Covid-19. The friendship and partnership between China and Cyprus will emerge from the pandemic even closer and ready to grow even further.”





