April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: UN officials, diplomats not allowed to cross into north for one week

By Katy Turner0170

No United Nations personnel or those holding diplomatic papers will not be allowed to cross into the north for a week, as of Sunday, ‘foreign minister’ Kudret Ozersay said.

The same applies for people of any other international organization, Turkish Cypriot station Bayrak reported on Saturday night.

“Let us remember that a short while ago a member of the peace force in Cyprus was found to have coronavirus,” Ozersay said.

Medical and other supplies sent each week to the enclaved will not be affected but will be delivered by Turkish Cypriot officials under the supervision of one member of Unficyp.



