Coronavirus: where have all the blondes gone?

Four weeks after hairdressers and beauticians closed down, we’re faced with grey roots and untended bikini lines

The joke from a Spanish meme page saying that by the end of the lockdown there will be no blondes left in Spain could easily apply here.

A society that prides itself on being well-groomed has suddenly been confronted with grey roots, untended bikini lines and well-sculpted hairstyles gone awry.

By tomorrow, Monday, April 13, it will be four weeks since hairdressers and beauticians were closed down as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In an era of YouTube tutorials on how to make a hairdryer at home from scratch and cheap waxing strips available at local grocery stores, you might think closing beauty salons and hairdressers was not such a big deal.

And if the vast majority of us are stuck at home, why should it matter what we look like? Yet, somehow it still does.

A large percentage of us, mainly women, are used to visiting our beauticians and hairstylists on a weekly or at least a monthly basis.

“I understand that it is hard for a woman who are used to get her hair done twice a week. It becomes your routine, it is like taking a shower in the morning,” the secretary of the federation of hairdressers and barbers, Antonia Nikodimou told the Sunday Mail.

Nikodimou confirmed the rumours that certain hairdressers are paying home visits even though the restrictions on movement clearly forbid that. She said she herself had had to ignore pressure from a couple of her clients who asked her to visit them.

On Friday the federation reported some hairstylists who insist on working during the pandemic and asked the justice minister to take far stricter measures.

“I receive many messages from different professionals telling me clients are asking them either to go to their home or visit theirs,” she said.

The secretary of the federation, a hairdresser herself for 20 years, said some are, charging €50 for a simple styling at their home.

“We all need the money, but we have to stay at home now,” said Nikodimou.

She added the rapid spreading of Covid-19 in the island might even have been partly caused due to the small percentage of rebels from her profession.

But for most women, the lockdown has brought about a reassessment of priorities.

Eighty-one-year-old Panayiota Socratous used to get her hair done on a weekly basis for decades. In the first days after the hairdressers closed, she refused to shower so as not to mess up her hair.

Then her husband was hospitalised in Nicosia general for a heart-related issue, which put things into perspective for the pensioner.

“Now I don’t care about my hair or white roots,” she said.

In any case, there are colour sprays available from supermarkets which can temporarily cover up grey or white roots.

But members of the public are not the only ones who have apparently breached the decree, as a social media post by the presidents of the hairdressers’ and barbers’ federation Stavros Demetriou and Nakis Pantelides revealed recently.

The post said they had realised that many top politicians, journalists and presenters were appearing on television with styled and freshly cut hair.

“We have sent letters to television stations and highlighted the great provocation of issuing decrees, announcing them but not complying with them themselves,” said the announcement.

Nikodimou told the Sunday Mail the post was mainly addressed to male politicians who appear on TV to talk about, of all things, the pandemic.

“Hairdressers can tell when one recently cut their hair,” she said and stressed they should comply with their restrictive measures.

Other men, who are confined at home, did not appear that worried by the possibility of growing longer hair – even lawyers – as one trainee said nowadays it is socially acceptable for lawyers to appear unshaven in court.

Some women adopted a similar mindset.

Thirty-five-year-old Alice Papademetriou who has her hair dyed a fiery red said she is unable to do it on her own, but she also knows that no one will see her in her apartment apart from her dog.

“After the lockdown I will wear hair bands until I can get to the hairdresser,” she said.

Some have even experimented with cutting their own hair, like 37-year-old Naja Kyriacou who told the Sunday Mail that she and her husband gave each other haircuts.

However, she remains unsure of how to remove the hard gel pedicure and whether she can cut her toenails because of it.

A similar dilemma faces Paraskevi Loizou, a Cypriot stuck in Belgium.

“I am struggling to take off my gel manicure with acetone and a nail file,” the 29-year-old said.

In addition to the split ends and grey roots issue is the painful and scary process of removing hair from the bikini area where neither razor blades – obviously – nor hair removal creams are recommended.

A handful of brave women have tried to wax themselves ‘down there’ and reported the unpleasant procedure was only partly successful due to their lack of experience and inability to inflict pain on themselves.

Those undergoing laser hair removal procedure on their legs said they would give it a shot with the razor when hairs grow back. During the hair removal process with laser, women are urged by their beauticians not to wax so as not to interrupt the process by pulling the hair follicle.

Men who have their chest waxed face a similar dilemma. It’s a big area to deal with by themselves.

Some beauticians, like hairdressers, have been under pressure from clients to visit them, especially during those first weeks of closure.

“They were calling me for waxing and nail appointments, and I was telling them no. I don’t want to worry,” said a beautician in Aglandja, Ksenia Stylianou.

Another beautician in Nicosia said some of her clients only stopped asking for home visits last week after the introduction of the text message system to go out.

“They finally understood everyone needs to stay at home,” she said.

So, will there be fewer blondes after lockdown ends? It’s certainly looking likely.





