Coronavirus: documenting the island’s eerie stillness

One photographer mostly inside like the rest of us has captured Larnaca’s stillness and emptiness, which she says reflect most people’s feelings today

THE current situation with the coronavirus pandemic has completely changed not only the face of the world but also the way we are used to seeing it.

Travel restrictions, shop closures and self-isolation have transformed cities across the globe, as tourists and locals alike remain confined to their homes, turning what only a few weeks ago were bustling cities into ghost towns.

Cyprus is no different.

But one photographer has taken that the eerie stillness to document the island of the past weeks.

Italian photographer Martina Orsini started capturing stills of an empty Larnaca, a town that during this time of the year usually comes to life after the winter.

Marina has been taking pictures of Cyprus for a while, and knows the country well since her father moved here semi-permanently in 2016. However, her most recent pictures showing Larnaca under lockdown were not really part of a project she had in mind, but resulted from intuition provided by the bizarre circumstances.

“I was working in Miami a month ago. I already had my ticket to go back to Italy through London booked.

“But when they cancelled my flight to Milano and I was stuck in London without knowing where to go, I decided to come to Cyprus and spend some time here, since the situation is better than in most other European countries,” she said.

Martina then decided to capture the new face of the island, a place that at the moment is radically different to the one she is used to.

In order to get out of the house and take these pictures she sends the obligatory SMS to the government putting physical exercise as the reason to do so.

“I always bring my camera along when I go for a run or for a walk, so I can take pictures of whatever interesting subjects I find on my path.”

Martina says the lockdown gave her the opportunity to document an unusual period, characterised by restrictions and social distancing.

“I am trying to portray Larnaca’s ominous mood. Every picture I took recently is either in black and white or in dark and gloomy colours, reflecting what we are all experiencing today.

“I want my pictures to capture the town’s stillness and emptiness, a reflection of most people’s feelings today.”

Martina, who used to work as a photojournalist, decided to call the project she is working on ‘Exile’, hoping to give an idea of life during a pandemic through her pictures.

“I chose the name for the project based on the situation I am facing. I am also living in exile now, as well as thousands of other people in the world who cannot return home for the time being.

“I divided my project into three different sections. The first one portrays the daily activities that people normally do, like reading a book or walking the dog, things that get a whole new meaning with the stillness that surrounds us all now.

“The second section is called ‘noisy silence’, a series of portraits I captured, mostly showing people with their masks on.

“The last section is a collection of empty places around Larnaca, like shops closed or empty beaches, places that only a month ago were bustling and that now seem desolated and eerie.”

Martina said the reactions of people when she asks if she can take a picture of them are probably the most interesting part of her project, as she always tries to talk to her subjects before snapping them to get to know them better.

“Capturing portraits always brings different reactions. Some people don’t want their pictures taken, but others, especially people I already know, like my pharmacist, are more than happy to become the subjects of my stills.

“The funniest moment was when I asked a man delivering pizzas if I could take a picture of him. He was so surprised I asked him that he started posing! He couldn’t believe I wanted him as my subject.”

Martina hopes the end of the lockdown measures in a few weeks will mean a return to normality for a country she loves and considers almost a second home.

“Cyprus offers so much. There’s plenty to do and to see. In how many countries can people see the sea from a snowy mountain peak?

“I like to think that there is something for everyone in this island and I can’t wait to be able to go out and experience it all once again.”





