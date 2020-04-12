April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Empty churches, online services mark Easter during coronavirus

By Rumble00

Political leaders and health experts urged Americans celebrating Good Friday and the Easter weekend to avoid church gatherings and observe the holidays at home to stem the spread of the coronavirus.



Related posts

Pope prays for sick at Good Friday service

Rumble

Restaurant famous for its snake soup shutting its doors

Rumble

Do men fare worse with COVID-19?

Rumble

Fiji battered by tropical cyclone

Rumble

Amid mask shortage, university deploys 3D printers

Rumble

German priest finds way for worshippers to “attend” church

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign