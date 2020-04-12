Our View: Anastasiades must stand firm against parties’ antics

OPPOSITION parties had suppressed their populist urges for the first few weeks of the pandemic crisis, fully supporting the government’s restrictive measures and generally acting in a responsible way. Conditions were not favourable for cheap political point-scoring as they all recognised that a united front was needed for the country to effectively fight what has come to be known as the invisible enemy. Mistakes were made in the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus but these, quite rightly, were not politically exploited by any party.

This commendable sense of responsibility at a time of national emergency that people had every right to expect was not to last for long. Once the government announced its action plan for protecting jobs and keeping businesses afloat, the familiar populism reared its ugly head, Akel and Diko trying to impose their reckless economic recipes, posing as the defenders of small businesses and the enemies of the evil banks. They refused to approve the government’s bill offering state guarantees for bank loans worth €2 billion aimed at helping businesses in need of liquidity to get through the shutdown of the economy.

Akel immediately claimed that this was a bill aimed at helping the banks and big business, while ignoring the self-employed and small businesses. It was the familiar populist rhetoric that had no basis in factual reality, but supported the communist narrative about evil, greedy banks and their victims, the owners of small businesses and the impoverished self-employed. It proposed, instead, that the state borrowed the €2 billion from the banks and gave loans to the businesses in need, and this absurd proposal was embraced by Diko which also views the state as a charity organisation, the primary role of which is to donate the taxpayer’s money.

First of all, it should be said the banks would also be taking a risk because the government bill envisages the state guaranteeing 70% of each loan, which means the bank would also lose if loans are not repaid. Big businesses without NPLs would be able to secure loans to see them through the crisis without state guarantees, because they are considered the good customers of the banks, whereas small businesses would not find it so easy to borrow without the guarantees. The Akel and Diko populists argue that if the state was giving the loans the small businesses would be able to receive loans and – what they avoid mentioning, but imply, is never have to pay them back.

Neither party seems to care that such a measure would not only increase the public debt but also put the banking sector at risk, as they propose the state borrowed the €2 billion from the local banks. The parties, blinded by their populism refuse to see what is happening in the rest of the EU. The system of state guarantees has been adopted by 22 EU member states, for the very simple reason that it does not increase the public debt.

Eurogroup states have been rowing for several weeks now about pooling public debt, the southern states arguing that funds for propping up economies stricken by the virus should be raised through corona bonds issued by the ECB, because they do not want to increase their already high public debt. The fiscally disciplined northern states have opposed this move although it will be discussed again in the coming week by leaders of the member states. While the member-states with high public debt are doing everything not to increase it, an objective that could cause big divisions in the Union, Cyprus’ populist parties want to increase it, even though it is already the seventh highest in the Eurogroup, because this is what their recklessly irresponsible populism dictates.

It is quite clear what the agenda of Akel and Diko is. They want the state to give the loans, because the small businesses that would borrow the money will not be obliged to pay it back. They want the state to follow the co-op model of lending money and we all know how that ended. Such a scheme could lead to an economic meltdown – the state unable to collect the loans and unable to raise funds in the markets because of its high public debt and the banks at risk of collapsing because the Cyprus government bonds would be deemed worthless. This, admittedly, is an extreme scenario but it is the danger the economy would be put in, if the stupidity of Akel and Diko prevails.

This is why it is an imperative for President Anastasiades to stand firm when he meets the party leaders on Monday to discuss the state guarantees bill. He could agree to minor amendments, as a face-saving exercise for Akel and Diko, if this will secure the approval of the bill, but nothing more. He should be prepared to scrap the bill altogether if these two parties do not back down. Nobody would criticise him for refusing to give in to Akel, a party with a track record in economic catastrophes.





