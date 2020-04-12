April 12, 2020

Pharos Arts Foundation cancels Chamber Music Festival

By Katy Turner

The Pharos Arts Foundation on Sunday announced the cancellation of its 20th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This difficult decision, not of our choosing, is painful both for us and the musicians, as well as for the thousands of audience members who have been enjoying the Pharos festival since its early beginnings,” commented Pharos Arts Foundation artistic director Yvonne Georgiadou.

The International Pharos Chamber Music Festival was the first festival of chamber music established in Cyprus and, through its long history, it has attracted many of the world’s finest and most celebrated soloists, ensembles and orchestras. “As a result, the festival has gained an unequalled international reputation for its enchanting atmosphere and the quality of its concerts,” Georgiades added.

The annual event is usually held in May.

Although the festival has been held for the last 19 years, including during the difficult days of 2013, “this year, however, is different,” Georgiades said. “Humanity is being challenged collectively on an unprecedented global scale.”

Music and the arts, she said, may be powerless to prevent war, but in times of hopelessness and despair, they are able to bring forth a redemptive healing energy and preserve our sanity.

Marking 20 years, this year’s celebration was planned to be a grand affair. “We are planning on rescheduling the festival for next season,” Georgiades said. “Depending on the public gathering bans, we promise to be back the soonest”.



