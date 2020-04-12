April 12, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President Anastasiades wishes Catholics Happy Easter

By Andria Kades00

President Nicos Anastasiades on Sunday wished a Happy Easter to all Catholics in Cyprus, wishing strength during these difficult times.

In a message on Twitter, he said “to all our catholic friends in Cyprus and around the world Happy Easter full of strength during these difficult times.”

Catholics Easter was marked around the world on Sunday, one week ahead of Orthodox Easter.



