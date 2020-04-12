Coronavirus: bracing for a rise in crime amid lockdown fallout

By Bejay Browne

Police and home security experts are bracing for a rise in burglaries and thefts in the coming weeks as the financial fallout from the coronavirus lockdown takes its toll.

Even though burglars are under the same movement restrictions as the rest of society, police said this week that reported burglaries dropped only slightly, with 110 in March compared to 114 for the same time last year.

Figures for April, however, when the toughest of restrictions – including an overnight curfew – came into force, have not yet been released. Even if they show a drop, it will only be temporary.

“We are supposing that as the current restrictions continue and money becomes tight, that there will be an increase in this area of crime all over Cyprus,” a spokesman for Paphos police told the Sunday Mail.

Security consultant, Jeff Greenwood, of Security Absolute Services agrees. He said that although the government is offering financial help to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, there is a lot of unemployment with some desperate, hungry people and this will lead to an increase in crime out of necessity.

“When the travel restrictions are relaxed it will be easier for burglars to move about and I believe that the number of burglaries in particular will increase a great deal,” he said.

Paul Collins, a locksmith and home security specialist, said that he believes that since the tough travel restrictions of the last few weeks, there has actually been a huge decrease in home burglaries, but a surge in car crime in particular areas. But he too is braced for this to change.

With many people at home, most shops closed and an overnight curfew in place from 9pm to 6am, it has helped to deter thieves from venturing out, he said. In addition, empty villas with no tourists or holidaying owners, means that there is nothing much to steal.

“As money runs out, people have bills to pay and the government is being very slow in making payments, it is going to push people to take desperate measures and there will be more break ins.”

This wouldn’t necessarily involve stealing high value items that may not be easy to sell on, but that they may be forced to steal necessities, such as food.

The current restrictions on movement are helping the police catch criminals in some instances, said the spokesman, as there are more police patrols and police on the streets.

“We have the chance to make more checks now and there have been a few cases already where people were arrested when burglary tools were found in their vehicles.”

However, he added that once criminals are aware of where police checks are likely to be, they are able to avoid them.

Last week, a development in Chlorakas in Paphos saw four burglaries in a five day period and according to police, buglers entered another home in Paphos and stole money(1,700 euros) and gold (worth 1,300 euros) by entering an open bedroom window whilst the owner was downstairs.

This is not uncommon, said Greenwood, as a large number of home burglaries take place whilst people are inside.

“A burglar sees an open window upstairs and while the inhabitants are downstairs, they enter, steal and leave. If you’re not able to see the open windows or doors, then you should not leave them open, and if you are in the garden then the front windows should not be open,” he said.

Currently, as before the restrictions, such crimes occur during the day and night. The majority of burglaries, over 96 per cent, are opportunistic and if a thief sees an opportunity, then they grab it, he said.

“Planned robberies account for only a small percentage of all robberies that occur in Cyprus, so it’s best not to present a thief with the opportunity.”

He also warned of scammers posting fake adverts to find out if homeowners’ properties are lying empty, whilst they may be trapped abroad or unable to travel to holiday homes on the island, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These individuals are posting online using social media asking people locked out of Cyprus to contact them if they require their properties to be ‘checked.’

“If you contact them, then you are telling them your property is empty and this makes your property a very easy target.”

He added that as many people are unable to yet return, the actual number of thefts is probably higher, as owners may not know that they have been burgled yet.

Others are preying on the elderly, vulnerable and those at high-risk, he warned. They may knock on doors, sometimes presenting false credentials, and inform homeowners that they will run errands, such as shopping or paying bills on their behalf.

“These individuals take the money and never return,” he said.

The police and security experts also noted that all precautions should be taken to deter burglars an opportunity to enter, even during lockdown whilst at home.

This could include signing up for any neighbourhood watch schemes and keeping doors and windows closed and locked, especially if in the garden or another part of the house.





