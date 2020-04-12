Tales from the Coffeeshop: Hideous parasites go out of their way to make us hate them

IT WAS just as well the Supreme Court upheld the appeal of the attorney-general against last year’s administrative court decision which ruled that the cuts in the pay of public parasites in 2012 were unconstitutional and therefore invalid.

If the appeal was lost and the state ended up with a bill close to a billion euro payments owed to the blood-sucking classes, at a time when it is borrowing money to protect jobs and keep businesses a float, the rest of us would be in the streets behaving like football hooligans.

We would say to hell with the government decrees and we don’t care if we contract Covid-19 because the righteous rage caused by the sense of injustice would have been too strong to resist. We would be on the streets rioting, hurling Molotov cocktails and causing damage to property because there would be no other way a sane person could have dealt with such an outrage.

The blood boils just thinking about the lazy parasites exploiting the coronavirus to stop going to work while on full pay. How would people feel at a time when they are receiving only 60% of their wage because of the lockdown if the parasites were reimbursed for the small pay cuts and lost annual wage increments, they suffered during the economic meltdown?

Thankfully it did not happen because the majority of Supreme Court judges upheld the state’s appeal, in what I suspect, may have been a decision based on political considerations rather than on the law and legal precedent. Four judges, disagreed with the majority and issued their own decisions.

THE ADMINISTRATIVE court’s decision was based on an earlier Supreme Court decision which had recognised “the meaning of a wage as protected good within the framework of Article 23 (of the constitution)” in the Charalambous case.

The Supreme Court, in its decision said the ruling in the Charalambous case “while recognising the property right of a wage, and therefore any interference cannot but be linked to Article 23, also clearly stated that the right to property does not extend to a wage of a specific level, consequently, differentiation of the level of the wage cannot be ruled out, under conditions, in circumstances critical for the economy, bearing in mind that the dignified living of the wage-earner is not put at risk.”

The eight judges said they had not deviated from the Charalambous case ruling, saying they “considered they were committed to the fact that right to property does not secure the right to a certain level of earnings, unless there is a case of jeopardising dignified living.”

Sorry to bore you with this legalese. The language is as constipated in the original Greek, but I just wanted to illustrate that the whole problem stems from an older case in which some judges interpreted wage as a protected good and a property right.

I HOPE my learned friends will excuse my legal ignorance, but how can a monthly payment for a job performed be considered a ‘good’ and a ‘protected good’ for that matter? A ‘good’ is an object whereas a wage is a payment for a service offered. And we have passed the age when workers were paid in goods.

Again I may betray my ignorance, but I have to ask how can a wage be the same as the right to property when it does not have any of its properties (excuse the pun). Can I sell my wage to someone else? Can I use it as security for bank loan? Can I rent or lease it to someone? If my wage is my property, this means I can never be sacked, no matter what I do, because my employer cannot take my property away.

Public parasites, admittedly cannot be sacked so they could claim their job is their property, but is there one law for the parasites and another for the victims of their bloodsucking rights?

And another thing, what is the definition of ‘dignified living’? For some it, is owning three cars and a holiday home in Paralimni, for others it is eating out five nights a week and for public parasites it means getting maximum pay for not doing any work… Perhaps the judges will define it in one of their future rulings

ALL’S well that ends well, as Shakespeare would have said. In the end the judges found a way not to stir public rage, state finances were not dealt a blow at a time that every cent is needed to prop up the economy, parasites were handed a well-deserved disappointment and AG Costas Clerides finally won a big case, ending an embarrassingly long run of defeats.

He needed a big win before he retires so his gloating, outside the court was perfectly understandable. He also made the point that would have pleased the government now that it is considering cutting the public payroll.

“As this was a decision of the full bench of the Supreme Court it sets a precedent so that in similar circumstances, the state could act under the same conditions lawfully and constitutionally.” That is impose pay cuts.

This would not have pleased Pasydy’s superannuated leader Glafkos Hadjiklamouris, who had stated a few days ago his union would respect the court decision. It was not the view of his sidekick and challenger for the union leadership, Stratis Mattheou. He said that Pasydy would file a recourse to the European Court of Human Rights, after consulting its legal advisors.

The hideous parasites go out of their way to make us hate them.

STARVED of attention since the arrival of the coronavirus, our publicity-mad auditor-general Odysseas found a way to return to the limelight, by issuing a statement expressing reservations about the scheme for bank loans guaranteed by the state. The mighty Odysseas, questioned the correctness of granting state guarantees for loans without collateral.

Using the royal plural, he said in a statement the granting of loans without collateral “should apply only to self-employed persons or very small businesses and a cap should be placed on the amount of the loan without collateral.” It just makes you wonder how the omniscient Odysseas, after so many years in the job has still not learnt the meaning of the word auditor.

An auditor is a bean-counter that checks transactions, accounts and procedures after they have been completed. He can also engage in publicity seeking but he does not dictate government policy and decisions, declaring who should be eligible for unsecured loans. That is the job of permanent secretaries, ministers and the president, not the bean-counters.

HAVING decreed who should be receiving unsecured loans guaranteed by the state, and securing the approval of Akelites and Dikites, Odysseas demanded a role for himself. He demanded that he sit as an observer on the proposed committee that would supervise the granting of state loan guarantees.

He may sit on the committee as an observer, but in no time he will be acting as its chief executive, leaking information about loans he does not approve of to his mouthpiece Phil. The banks however do not want their granting of loans to be supervised by committee, it has been reported. When they hear that the committee could be turned into a vehicle for Odysseas’ self-promotion and populist campaigns they will definitely veto it.

IT HAS not been a good week for the other publicity-seeking official, foreign minister Nicos Christodoulides who had been hoping he could pose as the saviour of the thousands of Cypriot students stuck abroad, not being allowed to return to Kyproulla by the government.

Arranging the return of the students would have been something for him to boast about, not that he has no trilateral alliances to peddle and cannot pursue his cultural, feminist or accounting diplomacy. But it has not happened. At the last council of ministers meeting he was arguing for over an hour with Prez Nik, trying to persuade him to allow the return of a large number of students, but failed. One of his colleagues remarked how he was devastated after the row, unable to cope with the fact that, his smooth-talking and superficial arguments had, for once, not failed to impose his wishes on the Prez.

SPEAKING of ministers, special praise must go to labour minister Zeta Emilianidou. Our establishment had accused her in the past of having an Akelite mentality, but she clearly does not. She is the very opposite of an Akelite because she has a no-nonsense approach – never speaks politically and never resorts to platitudes or moralising. In fact when she speaks in public she always sticks to facts, giving technical information about her ministry’s schemes, which can be rather boring, but at the same time pretty cool. She does not want to be loved, admired or feared like the rest of her colleagues. If anything, she gives the impression she does not give damn what people might think of her, she just does her job. That is having style.





