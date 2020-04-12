April 12, 2020

Telecommunications mast set fire to on Saturday night has been in position for 20 years says Cyta

By Andria Kades
Arsonists set a mobile antenna in Limassol on fire, affecting communication for thousands of people at a challenging time for the country, Cyta said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night, according to the telecommunications company, which said that the antenna in question has been in position for 20 years.

The clarification was alluding to claims by some members of the public that 5G is being rolled out secretly as people while people are preoccupied by the coronavirus.

The arson attack affects patients and people who need to be in touch with their doctors, vulnerable groups that need help and support for which mobile communication is a useful tool as well as the broader public that uses technology to stay in touch, particularly as there is now a lockdown due to the pandemic, Cyta said.

The authority called on the government to investigate the matter and hold those responsible accountable.

 



