The economics of the coronavirus #3

The nitty gritty of compound interest and deferring loan instalments

You are probably familiar with the saying that bankers are always at the disposal of potential borrowers when their presence is not needed, but they all disappear as soon as such a need arises. Clearly, there is an element of exaggeration in this statement but there are also elements of truth. The most important is that, as a rule, the more you need to borrow, the higher the risk of finding yourself in the awkward position of not being able to repay your debt.

The basic function of the banks is to take the money of those who have more cash than they need (in return for interest) and to make available such cash to those who are short of the stuff (again in return for interest). The difference between interest-income and interest-expense (known as the margin) is utilised to cover the expenses of the bank (such as staff salaries, rent and bad debts) and the balance represents the profit of the bank.

Although interest computations (i.e. the quantification of interest by reference to the capital owed, the applicable interest rate and the term of the repayment of the loan and of the related interest) vary, the practice followed by the more reputable banking institutions is to quantify and charge interest on a bi-annual basis, usually on June 30 and December 31 of each calendar year. In the event of the non-payment of the accrued interest on the day it is charged, such interest is capitalised and ‘compound interest’ is charged, i.e. interest is calculated on the unpaid element of the interest charged. These rules apply to bank interest-expenses as well as to interest-income.

When it was recently announced that, as a result of the economic recession caused by the coronavirus, borrowers have the option of deferring the payment of loan instalments falling due in the period from April 1 to June 30, the issue of whether the payment of the deferred loan instalments would attract compound interest or not was also raised and formed the subject of a hot political debate. Would the deferral of the payment of the instalments due in this nine-month period to the very end of the previously agreed term of the loan (let us say the year 2030) entail burdening these instalments with additional interest on the unpaid interest, which will remain outstanding over the period between the end of 2020 and the end of 2030?

Clearly, if the interest on the interest associated with the instalment that would have been paid on June 30, 2020, is paid on December 31, 2020, the amount involved would be a trivial sum of money (in relation to the amount of the loan). If, however, the interest for the nine-month period is paid at the end of 2030, then the compound interest on such interest will not be an insignificant amount, given that this amount will be quantified by reference not only to the absolute amount of the interest accrued in the nine-month period but also by reference to the applicable rate of interest over the whole of the remaining period of the loan and, of course, the length of this period (till the full settlement of the loan).

Thus, if the capital of the loan due on April 1, 2020 is €100,000 and the interest rate is 3 per cent per annum, the interest which would accrue in the nine-month period would be €100,000 x 3% x ¾ ≈ €2,300 and the compound interest (on June 30, 2020) would have been €2,300 / 9 x 3 x 3% / 2 ≈ €12. If, however, the interest of the nine-month period (amounting to €2,300) is paid at the end of 2030, then the compound interest would amount to €825.

To the extent that the nine-month interest will not be paid at the end of the nine-month period, it is logical to expect that compound interest will be charged until the liability is settled. However, as the Cyprus Consumers Association has pointed out, the banks must clearly advise their borrowers of the financial consequences of the deferral of the payment of the debt instalments that are falling due in the period of the pandemic.

One last comment on the supplementary measures announced last Wednesday evening. In general, these measures were both expected and in the right direction. However, what was truly surprising was the complete absence of any reference to (a) the anticipated total cost of the measures already planned for and (b) the possibility of curtailing salaries in the public sector at levels comparable to those prevailing in the private sector. Such a step would not only be fair and equitable but would also save resources to be utilised for dealing with adverse future developments, a need that cannot be ruled out at present.

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist for the Cyprus Mail, Sunday Mail and Alithia





