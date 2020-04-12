Coronavirus: the handshake will be back

By Alper Ali Riza

I don’t know about you but I am beginning to miss the Cyprus problem despite its intractable nature and the problems associated with its resolution.

Its ups and down, its twists and turns, all the failed attempts, and all the frustrations, are all forgiven if only the problem would come back into prominence again fully ripened for plucking.

I miss all the visits to Cyprus by officials and politicians, their arrivals and departures, and all those handshakes, now mysteriously taken away by a chance event from nowhere.

In the early days of the republic there was a minister without portfolio who was known as the minister of handshakes (tokka), as he was forever shaking hands with some dignitary or other arriving or departing the island.

Getting in and out of aeroplanes and shaking hands is what ministers do, and not being able to fly must be very frustrating for them, particularly if they need the photo opportunities that foreign travel provides. Being seen rubbing shoulders with other ministers of countries bigger and more powerful than your own is par for the course for any politically ambitious minister.

But it’s the absence of handshake that is of concern. And if the handshake has gone, what chance the kiss on both cheeks politicians of the opposite sex used to exchange?

In the Middle East kissing on meeting is a male prerogative. The late Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat, was a prolific kisser, as he flew across the Arab world to garner support for the Palestinian cause – not that it did him much good.

It looks as though it is all going to be replaced by the hand on heart gesture introduced to world diplomacy by Turkey’s President Erdogan. On a recent a visit to Europe before lockdown, Erdogan showed his hosts how not to shake hands – saying corona as he did so. And although metaphorically speaking, teaching people how not to shake hands is not good diplomacy, in the time of corona, redirecting the hand you would normally use to shake hands to your chest and placing it gently above your heart is a safe, friendly gesture.

It is a hand on heart greeting popular in the Middle East, which I think derives in part from the old Ottoman gesture of delicately touching your heart with your hand and moving it up for a pretend kiss followed by a touch to the forehead.

I saw Ben Kingsley do it in the film Pascali’s Island and was very impressed with the way he captures the attitude behind the greeting: a mixture of modesty and respect.

The symbolism of the handshake, however, is different.

Historically the handshake has been a symbol of friendship, solidarity and trust. It has also been a symbol of agreement for generations and it will come back as soon as corona goes for good.

So after all we have gone through, there will be no excuses for failing to agree a solution to the Cyprus problem after corona goes. My feeling is that it is not just the Cyprus problem that will be ripe for resolution. The Israeli Palestinian conflict and other perennial problems may also be ready for compromise.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres said the other day that “Global action and solidarity are crucial. Individual country responses are not going to be enough,” and the same attitude is going to be required to deal with the aftermath. My sense is that this feeling prevails among many people, particularly in the eastern Mediterranean.

After the end of World War II there was an outpouring of humanity from a war weary world that had witnessed terrible events.

The UN and the European Economic Community were by-products of this outpouring. The experience of war changed people and made them kinder and more compassionate.

Of course the two events are not the same in scale. Millions perished in the war, and although we do not yet know the scale of corona, it does not compare with the war. But I am confident it will make people with past intractable conflicts more amenable and societies a touch less selfish.

Whatever else the coronavirus has done it has given us all a sense of perspective. People had a life, a livelihood and a future. Suddenly out of the blue all are in doubt and it is not the fault of the Arab or the Jew or the Greek or the Turk.

So as soon as freedom to travel is restored it may be an opportune time for good people in Israel, Palestine, Lebanon and Greeks and Turks from Cyprus and beyond to gather in Cyprus and talk about peace and prosperity in our region.

As the poet says “There is a tide in the affairs of men, which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune.”

Alper Ali Riza is a queen’s counsel in the UK and a part time judge





