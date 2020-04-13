April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Around the world videos

Andrea Bocelli mesmerizes in Easter ‘prayer’ performance

By Rumble00

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sang to an empty congregation but a global online audience on Easter Sunday, live from Milan’s Duomo cathedral. Gavino Garay has more.



Related posts

Empty churches, online services mark Easter during coronavirus

Rumble

Pope prays for sick at Good Friday service

Rumble

Restaurant famous for its snake soup shutting its doors

Rumble

Do men fare worse with COVID-19?

Rumble

Fiji battered by tropical cyclone

Rumble

Amid mask shortage, university deploys 3D printers

Rumble
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign