April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 217 booked in 24 hours

By Annette Chrysostomou00

During the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Monday morning, 217 drivers and pedestrians were booked for not heeding the decree on the restriction of movement.

A total of 12,092 checks were carried out by police, 3,131 in Nicosia, 2,471 in Limassol, 1,793 in Larnaca, 2,347 in Paphos, 941 in the Famagusta district and 391 in Morphou.

Another 975 were checked by traffic police and 43 by the emergency response unit.

A total of 1,756 premises were inspected from 1am on Sunday until 6am on Monday, of which nine were booked.

 



