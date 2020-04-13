Coronavirus: Avoid fabric face masks, handwashing crucial

The use of gloves or a respiratory mask most not replace other recommended protective measures that are more likely to reduce the risk of the spread of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Monday.

Experts also warned that improvised fabric masks do not protect but actually expose the user to danger while regular handwashing is crucial.

In a written statement the ministry’s epidemiological monitoring unit clarified the use of personal protection measures in areas such as supermarkets, banks and workplaces.

“The option of applying additional personal protective measures, such as gloves or a mask, is completely complementary and should not replace the need to apply other recommended protective measures that are more likely to reduce the risk of the transmission of Sars-CoV2 virus,” the announcement said.

The recommended measures are keeping a two-metre distance from other people, avoiding crowded indoor areas, regular washing of hands either with soap and water or an alcoholic solution and avoiding touching the face with or without gloves when outside of home.

As regards hand hygiene, the experts said, “it is the most important measure in reducing the transmission of the virus.”

Cleaning the hands is recommended either with soap and water or with an antiseptic alcoholic solution, especially after contact with surfaces used by many people, when leaving a place and before entering their cars or their homes.

“Touching the face should be avoided at all times.”

Though the use of gloves is recommended by many workplaces to prevent the transmission of coronavirus, hand hygiene before and after the use of gloves is essential.

“It is recommended that gloves be applied immediately before entering public areas and discarded in a trash can, immediately after leaving the public area, whereby hand hygiene should be followed.”

The use of gloves during the entire time someone is outside their home is not recommended, “as their use creates a false sense of security and increases the risk of non-compliance with other and more important measures.”

The experts also said that gloves wear out easily, both during use and from alcoholic solutions.

“In case of wear or prolonged use, they should be properly disposed of, and the hands must be sanitised if it is necessary to use a new pair of gloves.”

As regards respiratory masks, through there are no recent and accurate scientific data to support the use of a mask in common areas excluding hospitals, “the use of the mask aims to limit the transmission of respiratory secretions by the person applying it.” Therefore, they said, it can potentially limit the transmission of the virus to others by people who have symptoms or are asymptomatic and wear a mask.

It can also protect people who wear it from direct exposure of their mouth and nose to droplets of other people who are very close to them.

“However, its use carries the risk of creating a false sense of security and it is emphasised that even when applied, it is a complementary measure.”

As the mask may wear out, it must be discarded in trash cans after a few hours of application, when it is visibly soiled or wet, or when leaving the enclosed areas where it was used.

“The use of improvised fabric masks does not protect, on the contrary it exposes the user to danger,” the experts warn.

Also, the use of a mask of high respiratory protection or face shield (mask) in the community, have absolutely no benefit, as there are no conditions for the production of aerosol, as is done in health care areas. “Therefore, in case of a decision to use a mask, it is recommended to use a simple surgical mask and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.”

The health ministry said that experts closely monitor international literature and in cases of changes of existing data or instructions and measures concerning SARS-CoV2, members of the public will be duly informed.





