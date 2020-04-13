April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: CFA asks footballers to shoulder 23 per cent wage cut

By Jonathan Shkurko00
File photo

The Cyprus Football Association (CFA) on Monday came up with a proposal to cut the salaries of footballers who earn more than €2,000 monthly by 23 per cent, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic that forced the indefinite stoppage of the domestic league.

CFA president Giorgos Koumas has sent the proposal to the Pancyprian Footballers Association (Pasp) and will be expecting a response by April 16.

In his letter addressed to Pasp president Spyros Neofytides and to the players’ representative Giorgos Merkis, Koumas said the reason behind the proposed pay cut is explained by the very difficult moment football is undergoing, not just in Cyprus, but in the entire world.

“The suspension of the championships was a government measure and, while we understand it and reinforce it, we do not yet know when football will be allowed to resume,” the letter said.

“At the same time, as a result of the decree temporarily banning sports events, many sponsors and television platforms have ‘frozen’ their payments, which has hit our world hard.

“Even when football is allowed to resume, it will be without fans at the stadium, which will further dent the finances of clubs.”

Koumas said that the practice in all countries hit by the pandemic is to share the economic losses, as suggested by FIFA in its latest letter to football federations around the world.

FIFA also called on the federations and the players’ union to find a common ground and come to an arrangement regarding the salaries of the footballers.

Koumas said that, under the circumstances, he considers the proposal made by the CFA to be fair and looks forward to the positive response from Pasp.

“I’m asking the footballers’ union to carefully consider the proposal, taking into account that similar sacrifices have been made by many other leagues.”

 



Related posts

Coronavirus: Police investigating defiant Morphou bishop for holding mass (Updated)

George Psyllides

Spurs insist they will not sell Kane to Manchester United

Press Association

Kosher slaughter clause will keep animals’ pain ‘to a minimum’   

Evie Andreou

Coronavirus: upheaval causes huge reduction in bone marrow donations

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: Petrides appeals to party leaders for unity on economy

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: oncology society happy with measures safeguarding cancer patients

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign