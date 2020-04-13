Coronavirus: Father of girl with crippling condition finally back home with vital drugs

The Jones family in Peyia is one step closer to normality as ten-year-old Amelie’s desperately needed medicine, and father, finally arrived in Cyprus on Monday.

Amelie suffers from polyarticular juvenile arthritis, Klipple Feil syndrome – a degeneration of the neck and spine – scoliosis, Kohler’s disease and hypermobility syndrome.

She was down to her last injection of Tocylimumab, the drug that relieves the crippling condition and is not available in Cyprus, because her father – Andy – was stranded in Britain as part of the repatriation restrictions.

He finally came him home on Monday evening after weeks of being told he did not qualify for a repatriation flight.

“We were never against what he (the president) had done, it was just Andy’s unfortunate timing. But it’s a happy ending,” Helena Jones, Amelie’s mother, told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

Andy had gone to the UK four weeks ago to pick up her injections which must be securely stored in a freezing unit and got stuck there.

The announcement from the government on April 8 adding new categories for those seeking repatriation boosted their hopes of Andy being able to return.

“He arrived at five o’clock on Monday at Larnaca airport and we couldn’t be happier,” Helena said.

“We haven’t been here very long and hardly know anyone, I don’t know what would have happened,” she said.

“We might have had to go back home, but then look at the UK, Cyprus has been phenomenal with how they’ve dealt with it. We’re really, really impressed. He said everyone at the airport has been phenomenal, down to the police and other people who are asking how Amelie’s doing.”

As Helena explained, the timing could not have been better.

“She was just starting to have a big flare (in her condition). She relies so much on her medication and would have been admitted to hospital.”

Amelie will have to wait two more weeks to be reunited with her father who is now in quarantine, but she now has her vital drugs.

