April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Jail for two men who violated curfew

By Evie Andreou0477

Two men, 22 and 37, have been jailed for violating the all-night curfew, both in Limassol.

The 22-year old man was sentenced on Monday to three months in prison for repeatedly violating the all-night curfew and for traffic offences.

According to the police, the 22-year old was seen driving a car without licence plates after 9pm on April 5,7,9 and 10. On all four occasions, he was able to escape being caught by patrol cars.

Last Saturday, the same man was caught driving at around 11pm at the Limassol to Nicosia highway with a 37-year-old woman as passenger. They were both fined.

Early on Sunday, at around 2.30am, they were seen again driving on Anexartisias street but refused to stop. They were chased by patrol cars and were stopped on Ayios Andreas street where the 22-year -old was arrested.
On Monday, he was taken to court and sentenced to three months in prison, had his licence revoked for nine months and was slapped with four penalty points on his drivers’ licence. The woman was fined €1,000.

The 37-year-old man was sentenced to 45 days in prison after causing an accident after failing to stop when asked by officers at around 10.55pm on Sunday in Ayia Fyla.

He was seen driving in Ayia Fyla with a woman, 42, as passenger. When signalled by officers to stop, he sped off, and crashed into a parked car.

During a search, officers also found a 14cm knife in his car.

The woman was fined.



