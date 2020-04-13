April 13, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: London newspaper urges UK govt to look into ‘disproportionate’ Cypriot deaths

By Jonathan Shkurko00
London-based newspaper Parikiaki, which serves the Cypriot community in the UK, has urged the British government to investigate “the emerging evidence suggesting coronavirus is having a disproportionate impact on UK Cypriots.”

In an article published by the paper and titled “Why are so many UK Cypriot dying from coronavirus”, journalist Michael Yiakoumi said over 150 UK-based Cypriots, both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, died from coronavirus so far.

“We make up 3 per cent of the population of London. If we are 300,000 out of nine million, we account for almost 7 per cent of all Covid-19 related deaths in London,” the paper said.

“There is the possibility that it may now be exceeding 200 deaths, but we will have confirmed figures on Wednesday,” it added.

The paper also warned of the risks posed by Easter, when more cases could be registered.

“The other fear we have is that it is Greek Easter next week and traditionally we have family gatherings.

It called on all UK Cypriots to respect themselves and others and adhere to laws stating that these gatherings should be limited to those who live within the household.

“Otherwise we can see an acceleration of coronavirus deaths and maybe result in double the figures we have now,” the paper warned.

The deceased in the London area were 95 Greek Cypriots, 55 Turkish Cypriots and a Maronite. In addition, two Greek Cypriots residing in Birmingham have died.



